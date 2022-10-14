StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $577.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham has a 1 year low of $525.58 and a 1 year high of $675.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $565.19 and its 200-day moving average is $582.09.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 156.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

