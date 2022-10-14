StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greif (NYSE:GEF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

GEF stock opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. Greif has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73.

Insider Activity at Greif

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Greif by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 80,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

