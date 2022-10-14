StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HONE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.22%. Analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 247,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 235,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

