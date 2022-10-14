StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HPE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HPE opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

