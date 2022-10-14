StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLT. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

