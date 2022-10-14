StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HRT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

HireRight Price Performance

HRT opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. HireRight’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Point Capital LLC grew its stake in HireRight by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,401,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,480,000 after buying an additional 1,848,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in HireRight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HireRight by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 1,156,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HireRight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

