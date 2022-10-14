StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $373,065 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

