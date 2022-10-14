StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 8.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 498,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 775,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

