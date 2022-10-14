StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Hurco Companies Stock Performance
HURC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,183. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.50. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hurco Companies (HURC)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.