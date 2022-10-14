StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

HURC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,183. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.50. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.71% of Hurco Companies worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

