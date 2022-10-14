StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBTX stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.46. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $79.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.05 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 173,117 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 85,297 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

