StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.48. 57,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $971.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Infinera has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Infinera by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 183,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 96,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,685,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,272,000 after buying an additional 1,790,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Infinera by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.