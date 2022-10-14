StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

