StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JHX opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

