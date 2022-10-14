StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Kirby Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE KEX opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. Kirby has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Kirby Company Profile
Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.
