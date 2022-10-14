StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Kirby Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE KEX opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. Kirby has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,188,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 69,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

