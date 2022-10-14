StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kohl’s by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

