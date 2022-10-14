StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 21,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,035.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,035.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,773,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 238,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.