StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.05.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $20.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.22. 72,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.64. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.