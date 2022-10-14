StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $99.78 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.