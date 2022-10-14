StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

LPLA traded down $6.30 on Wednesday, hitting $241.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,165. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $140.65 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

