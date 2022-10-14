StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Luna Innovations Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.
Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.
