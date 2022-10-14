StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. 576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 679,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

