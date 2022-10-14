StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.58. 3,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.19. Masimo has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth $61,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

