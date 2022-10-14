StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after buying an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $233,048,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.