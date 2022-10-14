StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,239,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

