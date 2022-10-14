StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
MEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Methode Electronics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of MEI stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Methode Electronics
In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,239,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,534,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
