StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.1 %

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,373 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,625,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,153,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.