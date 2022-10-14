StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPB traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,168. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

In related news, Director Robert A. Abel acquired 3,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,179.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Articles

