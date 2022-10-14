StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Middlefield Banc Trading Up 0.0 %
MBCN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 5,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $166.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
