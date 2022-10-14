StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

MBCN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 5,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $166.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.56. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

