StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MNST. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.71. 42,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

