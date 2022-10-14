StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.
Nabors Industries Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.16. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 70,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
