StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

NTP remained flat at $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter worth $1,795,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Read More

