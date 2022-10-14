StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NSTG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.
NanoString Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,694. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $492.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.
