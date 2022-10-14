StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Natera Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,831. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,041 shares of company stock worth $623,383. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Natera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Natera by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $2,312,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

