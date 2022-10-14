StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.01. 2,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

