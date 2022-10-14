StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
NewMarket Trading Down 0.1 %
NEU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.02. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.31. NewMarket has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $378.63.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 7.54%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
