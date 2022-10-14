StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NEU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.02. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.31. NewMarket has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $378.63.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 461.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

