StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 2,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Insider Activity at Norwood Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $44,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lewis J. Critelli sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $44,538.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,688 shares of company stock valued at $228,465 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 392,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.