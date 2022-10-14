StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NWFL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 2,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 13.93%.
Insider Activity at Norwood Financial
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 392,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.