StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. 10,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.