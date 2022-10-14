StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OSPN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,713. The company has a market cap of $341.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in OneSpan by 2,770.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OneSpan by 131.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

