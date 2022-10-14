StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
OneSpan Price Performance
OSPN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,713. The company has a market cap of $341.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $21.60.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of OneSpan
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpan (OSPN)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.