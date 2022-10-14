StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Orange has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 19.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Orange by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Orange by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Orange by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

