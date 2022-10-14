StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

