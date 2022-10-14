StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $26.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,894,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,239 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,312,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,596 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,285,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,614,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,738,000 after purchasing an additional 543,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
