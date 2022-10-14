StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PAHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of PAHC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $553.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

