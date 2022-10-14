StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.39. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

