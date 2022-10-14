StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $73.03. 3,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,382. Popular has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Popular will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 485.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

