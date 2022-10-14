StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Premier stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,624. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Premier by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

