StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock.

ProAssurance Stock Performance

PRA stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

About ProAssurance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,905 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

