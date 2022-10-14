StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
PRA stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.31.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
