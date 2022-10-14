StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROV. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

