StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

QLYS stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. 4,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,643. Qualys has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,456. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

