StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.56.
Qualys Trading Down 2.3 %
QLYS stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. 4,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,643. Qualys has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,650.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,334,987.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,456. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Qualys
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
