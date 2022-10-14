StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.94 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

RadNet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 118,940 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in RadNet by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,093,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 397,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in RadNet by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,418,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

