StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. 836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.94 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
