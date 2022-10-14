StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Raymond James Stock Down 3.4 %

RJF stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.85. 12,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

