StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

QSR opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after acquiring an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,070,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

