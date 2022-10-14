StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. 17,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653. RGC Resources has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 31.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

